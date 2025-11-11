Federal workers anxiously await end to government shutdown

The Brief The Senate passed a stopgap bill to fund the federal government and end the shutdown. The legislation now heads to the House for a vote, which is expected to take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. If approved, the bill then goes directly to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.



Anticipation is growing on Capitol Hill as a critical vote is expected in the House on Wednesday that could end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Not only are lawmakers on both sides of the aisle ready for an end to the conflict, federal workers who have been struggling amid the Congressional stalemate are also hoping it’s all coming to a close.

Food banks overwhelmed:

Many federal workers across the DMV are still lining up at food banks as they’ve gone 42 days without getting paid.

There is relief among them that the shutdown could end soon, but none of the federal workers who spoke with FOX 5 on Tuesday said they’d use the word "happy" to describe what their lives have been like for the past 42 days.

In Prince George’s County, the Capital Area Foodbank partnered with the No Limits Outreach Ministry to hold another food distribution just for federal employees.

Furloughed feds lined up, showed their federal IDs and were given food to take home. Many told FOX 5 they hope this is the last time they’ll need to do this.

The pastor helping to organize the event, says the need has been overwhelming.

"My wife is a federal worker also and so as we’ve tried to help other people, we’re seeking out help for ourselves, for electric bills and things like that but also, we see the need. First, when we started, we thought there’d be 50 people and our first outreach was 370 people," No Limits Outreach Ministry Pastor Oliver Carter said.

Vote on Wednesday:

House Speaker Mike Johnson has called House members back to D.C. for the vote.

The most recent official said the earliest the House will vote on the bill to reopen the government is 4 p.m.

From there, it goes off to the White House for the president's signature to officially reopen the government.