FBI agent faces 2nd-degree attempted murder charge after shooting person on Metro, officials say

The FBI agent who authorities say shot a person on a Metro train in December of last year has been indicted on multiple counts including attempted second-degree murder.

Officials tell FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez that a court hearing is expected for Eduardo Valdivia.

The incident happened on around 7 a.m. on December 15, 2020 aboard a Red Line Metrorail car near the Medical Center station in Bethesda. The person shot was hospitalized and survived the incident.

A trial date is not yet known.

In addition to attempted second-degree murder, Valdivia was also indicted on first-degree assault, firearm use/felony/violent crime and reckless endangerment charges.

The FBI released the following statement:

"The FBI is aware of the recent charges brought by the Montgomery County, Maryland State's Attorney's Office involving an FBI Special Agent, and we are fully cooperating with the State's Attorney's Office on this matter. As is customary following a shooting incident, this matter will be subject to internal review."

