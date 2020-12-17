Silver Spring social justice group demands transparency after FBI agent shot person on Metro train

A social justice group based in Silver Spring is calling for transparency after an FBI agent shot a person on a Metro train car in Bethesda.

According to the Silver Spring Justice Coalition, the FBI has not made any information from the incident available to the public – including the victim’s name or condition.

On Thursday, Metro Transit Police indicated that the victim was an adult male.

"The Silver Spring Justice Coalition is angry at the lack of transparency in this shooting in Bethesda. We expect our local leaders to raise hell about the failure to disclose the circumstances of this shooting. What does it say when the federal government can come into our county and do whatever they want with no accountability.

They also have not indicated whether the agent is under investigation, or what might have prompted the shooting near the Medical Center station.

Metro Transit police also responded to the scene around 7 a.m.

At the time, they said the person who had been shot was expected to survive.

Complete statement from the Silver Spring Justice Coalition:

The FBI provided a statement shortly after the incident – but have not released any information since:

The FBI is reviewing an Agent-Involved-Shooting which occurred earlier this morning aboard a Red Line train near Medical Center, Montgomery County, Maryland. One individual was wounded and since transported to a local area hospital for medical assistance.

The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. As this remains an on-going matter, the FBI has no further comment.

FOX 5 has reached out to the FBI for additional on Thursday.