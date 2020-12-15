FBI agent reportedly shot person on DC Metro; police investigating

Metro’s Red Line trains are bypassing the Medical Center station in Bethesda after an FBI agent reportedly shot someone on a car near the station.

Metro Transit police say they responded to the scene shortly before 7 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

Metro Transit police say they’re investigating the incident, as is the FBI.

Trains are currently “single-tracking” between Friendship Heights and Van Ness stations.

