FBI agent reportedly shot person on DC Metro; police investigating

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
Police investigating after FBI involved shooting on Metro Red Line

Metro’s Red Line trains are bypassing the Medical Center station in Bethesda after an FBI agent reportedly shot someone on a car near the station.

Metro Transit police say they responded to the scene shortly before 7 a.m.

Red Line shooting investigation

Metro Transit police are investigating after an FBI agent reportedly shot a person.

The victim was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.
Metro Transit police say they’re investigating the incident, as is the FBI.

Trains are currently “single-tracking” between Friendship Heights and Van Ness stations.

