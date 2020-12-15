FBI agent reportedly shot person on DC Metro; police investigating
BETHESDA, Md. - Metro’s Red Line trains are bypassing the Medical Center station in Bethesda after an FBI agent reportedly shot someone on a car near the station.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Metro Transit police say they responded to the scene shortly before 7 a.m.
READ MORE: Metro cop contest included points for tickets, arrests, citations
The victim was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.
Metro Transit police say they’re investigating the incident, as is the FBI.
Advertisement
READ MORE: Man tased by Metro Transit Police suing officers involved
Trains are currently “single-tracking” between Friendship Heights and Van Ness stations.
WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE