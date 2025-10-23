Family seeks justice after Fairfax officer strikes hit-and-run victim with police cruiser

article

The Brief Trina Jones, 62, died after being struck by both a hit-and-run driver and one of the responding officers last month. The family has hired The Cochran Firm to investigate the incident. The family's attorney calls the officer's conduct "inexcusable."



The family of Trina Jones is seeking justice after her death in a hit-and-run incident followed by being struck by a police cruiser last month.

Family hires firm for independent investigation

Trina Jones, a 62-year-old mother of four, was initially struck by a hit-and-run driver on Sept. 24. As she lay in the roadway, she was struck once again by a Fairfax County Police Department cruiser, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD).

Although life-saving measures were taken by medics with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, Jones was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after.

Her family has hired The Cochran Firm to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

"Our firm has been retained by Trina Jones' family to conduct our own independent investigation into her tragic and completely avoidable death," David Haynes, the family's attorney, said in a statement.

RELATED: Suspect vehicle found after woman struck by hit-and-run driver, then police cruiser in Fairfax County

What they're saying:

"This officer's conduct is inexcusable, and our investigation will certainly help determine how it is that he killed the very person he was coming to assist," Haynes added. "We will leave no stone unturned in our investigation as we work to get answers for Ms. Jones' family."

A FCPD press release last month stated that the officer who struck Jones had been identified as "a 2-year veteran assigned to the Mount Vernon Patrol District."

"As per department policy, the officer has been placed on restricted duty status pending the outcome of the investigation," the release stated.

What's next:

The Cochran Firm plans to complete their investigation and take appropriate steps to seek justice for Jones' family, Haynes said.

What we don't know:

Details about the hit-and-run driver remain unclear.

Detectives on Thursday announced that they had found the a 2016 black Mercedes C300 believed to be involved in the hit-and-run. Police also say there are ongoing administrative and criminal investigations into the responding officer who hit Jones.

The Major Crimes Bureau will present the results of its investigation to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s office at a later date.