Family, friends celebrate life of local boxing legend murdered in DC

Friends and family will say goodbye to a local boxing legend who was murdered in D.C. as police continue the search for his killers.

The life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr. will be celebrated at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Capitol Hill.

Harrison was a fixture in the D.C. community and made it his mission to help children at his Old School Boxing Gym in the Hillcrest Heights neighborhood of Prince George's County.

Harrison was gunned down outside his home in the District in September in what officers are calling a ‘targeted’ shooting.

D.C. boxing legend Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr.

Police released a lookout for three suspects they believe shot the 62-year-old. Officers say the suspects were wearing all black during the shooting. One of the suspect was last seen running northbound on 30th Street following the shooting, while the other two suspects were last seen running eastbound on in the 2900 block of Erie Street.

Police also released information about a suspect vehicle in the shooting. The car is described as a white Kia Optima sedan with Ohio plates JAU 3816.

Anyone with information should call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OLD SCHOOL BOXING GYM, 3100 Branch Avenue, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20746 or online.