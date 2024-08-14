Family of fallen Arlington County Marine learns details of son's heroic last moments: 'God bless him'

The family of an Arlington County Marine who died last year received stunning news about their heroic son last month.

Corporal Spencer Collart passed away in a training accident in Australia last summer but recently, his family learned more about the heroic moments before he died.

At a vigil last fall in Arlington, friends and loved ones gathered, lit candles and cried, mourning the loss of Corporal Spencer Collart. He was 21, the crew chief of an Osprey aircraft that crashed during a training exercise in Australia last year.

Collart and two pilots died. Twenty others on board survived and that was about all his family knew.

His mother, Alexia told FOX 5 last year how much she loved her smart, intense, dedicated son.

"We could just see this young boy maturing into such a lovely young man and were just so proud of him," Alexia said.

"It was our understanding that he and the pilots all died in the crash," Spencer’s father Bart added.

A few Sundays ago, an investigative team from the Marine Corps sat the entire family down and said something that shocked them.

"After giving us their condolences about Spencer’s loss and how sorry they were, they said, ‘by the way, your son was not killed in the crash.’ And we’re all just like ‘what?’" Bart said.

It’s the crew chief’s responsibility to make sure everyone on board is safe and the investigation found that immediately after the crash, Spencer was seen outside the plane.

But when Spencer realized Captain Eleanor LeBeau and Major Tobin Lewis were unaccounted for, he ran into the burning plane to try and save them. But all three died.

"It’s really bad news but at the same time, it just makes you feel good that it was his own choice and we’re sad to hear that he made that choice in a way but we’re also so proud that he made that choice because he was doing the right thing," Bart said. "I can’t blame him for that one bit."

Those who gathered last fall felt Corporal Spencer Collart was special and strong, and at that time, they already thought he was a hero. Now that this investigation is done, they know he is.

"God bless him. I just wish he could have made it back out," Bart said.

Spencer will posthumously receive the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, the highest award for heroism outside of combat.