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The Brief A family is demanding answers and accountability after a moped driver was killed during a U.S. Park Police chase. Two suspects were initially charged then released when the case was dropped. The man's family said they have not seen any footage or evidence from the crash.



One month after federal prosecutors dropped a murder charge connected to a fatal police chase along Connecticut Avenue, the family of the man killed is speaking out to demand answers and transparency from law enforcement.

What we know:

Nolberto Meza, 46, died last month when a fleeing stolen vehicle slammed into his moped during a U.S. Park Police traffic stop.

Photo courtesy of Nolberto Meza's family.

While two suspects were initially charged, including one charged with murder, the U.S. Attorney’s Office later dropped the case, saying prosecutors did not yet have sufficient evidence to proceed.

Since then, Meza’s relatives say they have endured a month of silence from both federal prosecutors and the Park Police.

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"I came here with my uncle to search for a better life, and I never thought this would happen to him, and it's a total injustice," said Meza's niece, Veronica Snabria.

Questions over evidence and accountability

What they're saying:

Meza’s family and legal representatives expressed doubt over the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash, noting that they have not been shown any footage or evidence.

Laura Martinez, another niece of Meza, explained that the family wants full access to video recordings to understand who bears responsibility for his death; whether it was the driver of the stolen vehicle or actions taken by Park Police during the pursuit.

"They want justice," Martinez said. "They want to see the videos, the evidence, and make sure this doesn't happen to anybody else."

Attorneys representing the family are urging the D.C. Council to press the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to release surveillance footage of the crash. The legal team believes MPD or the District controls the surveillance cameras located over the William Howard Taft Bridge, where the fatal collision occurred.

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Attorney Paige White noted that while D.C. Council members often cite a lack of jurisdiction over federal agencies like the U.S. Park Police, the city has direct authority over D.C.-owned and operated camera footage.

Dig deeper:

The case highlights some of the legal barriers families face when seeking accountability after incidents involving federal law enforcement officers.

Under current law, civil rights claims under Section 1983 typically apply to state and local officials, leaving very few legal mechanisms to hold federal agents accountable.

"There's so many limitations there," White said. "If the feds are going to be conducting local police activity—traffic stops, engaging in chases, doing things that local police actually can't do—then there needs to be avenues to hold them accountable. And right now, there are very limited ones. At least with this case, as of this point, no one's been held accountable.

White said she believes the National Park Service (NPS) has informed the D.C. Council that it is reviewing its policy regarding vehicle pursuits. However, she noted that NPS has refused to respond to direct requests from the family’s legal team.

The U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office have not yet responded to requests for updates on the ongoing investigation.