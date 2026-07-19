Ohio woman turned in Silver Spring murder suspects after noticing suspicious Cash App payment

The Brief Vanessa Henderson and Samantha Raebel have been charged with murdering Vanessa's mother, Hilde Henderson. The couple was arrested in Ohio on June 10. An Ohio woman who let them stay at her house said she discovered they were murder suspects after noticing a suspicious Cash App payment.



The two women charged with killing a Silver Spring mother in her senior living community were arrested in Ohio last month, after the woman they were staying with discovered their real identities and turned them into police.

Silver Spring senior home murder

The backstory:

Vanessa Henderson and Samantha Raebel have been charged with the first-degree murder of Vanessa's mother, 67-year-old Hilde Henderson.

Hilde Henderson was found dead in her apartment at Silver Springs' Charter House on May 26. Detectives said they believe she had been killed days earlier. By the time detectives identified her daughter and Raebel as their suspects, the couple was on the run.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 women charged with murdering Silver Spring mom arrested in Ohio

Ohio woman turns in murder suspects

What we know:

The couple was arrested in Genoa, Ohio, about 16 miles south of Toledo, on June 10.

Adrienne Behrman is the woman who turned them into police. She had let the couple stay at her home for a few days.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 women charged with murder of mother in Silver Spring

Behrman said the women convinced her to take them in after they told her they had run away from a toxic living situation.

"I was going away for a Christian women's retreat, I figured I wouldn't be home," Behrman said. "I've been homeless, so I just figured they could use a bit of downtime to figure out their next steps."

Vanessa Wahanganisa Tjongarero-Henderson, left, and Samantha Raebel, right.

But, when Behrman returned home, she became suspicious after her neighbor told her that the couple had ordered pizzas and alcohol to the home while she was gone. Behrman thought they didn't have any money.

But Behrman decided to do her own digging, after she said the couple paid her for cigarettes on Cash App, and the name connected to the payment didn't match either of the names the couple originally gave her.

That's when Behrman and her neighbor decided to Google the name "Vanessa Henderson."

"That's when it came and said she's wanted for murder," Behrman said. "And my friend threw her phone and said, ‘They’re murder suspects!'"

After the couple was arrested, Behrman said, "I'm glad they're caught. I'm glad they were apprehended [and] that I was part of it to help keep people off the streets.

Extradition to Maryland

What we know:

Behrman said she still plans to help strangers in need, but that she'll be vetting them going forward.

Both Henderson and Raebel have been extradited back to Maryland.