Rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner set for Friday with heightened security

The Brief The White House Correspondents' Dinner this Friday has been moved to a new location, the Waldorf Astoria. The rescheduled event follows an April security incident where suspect Cole Allen allegedly charged through security with firearms at the original venue, the Washington Hilton. The gala will operate under heightened security measures, and President Donald Trump is set to attend at the new location.



The White House Correspondents’ Dinner will officially take place this Friday following a months-long delay caused by a major security breach at its original venue.

What we know:

To ensure the safety of attendees, the White House Correspondents' Association confirmed that the rescheduled dinner will feature significantly heightened security measures. The dinner has also been relocated to the Waldorf Astoria.

President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to attend the gala at the new venue after being rushed off the stage by his security team during the initial event.

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The backstory:

The high-profile gala, originally scheduled for April, was abruptly canceled after a gunman charged through security at the Washington Hilton. The incident sent shockwaves through the capital, forcing organizers to call off the event and overhaul safety protocols.

The suspect involved in the April security breach, Cole Allen, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear back in court next month. Allen is accused of storming the dinner while armed and firing a shotgun at a Secret Service officer who tried to stop the attack. The officer was shot once in a bullet‑resistant vest and returned fire, but no one else was struck.

He faces charges including attempting to kill President Donald Trump, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and multiple firearms counts. The attempted‑assassination charge alone carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.