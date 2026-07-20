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Rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner set for Friday with heightened security

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published July 20, 2026 9:06 AM EDT
Published July 20, 2026 9:06 AM EDT
Accused White House Correspondents Dinner shooter set to appear in court | FOX 5 AT 6AM
Accused White House Correspondents Dinner shooter set to appear in court | FOX 5 AT 6AM

Accused White House Correspondents Dinner shooter set to appear in court | FOX 5 AT 6AM

Cole Tomas Allen, the man charged in the White House Correspondents Dinner attack, is set to appear in court Monday morning.

The Brief

    • The White House Correspondents' Dinner this Friday has been moved to a new location, the Waldorf Astoria.
    • The rescheduled event follows an April security incident where suspect Cole Allen allegedly charged through security with firearms at the original venue, the Washington Hilton.
    • The gala will operate under heightened security measures, and President Donald Trump is set to attend at the new location.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The White House Correspondents’ Dinner will officially take place this Friday following a months-long delay caused by a major security breach at its original venue.

What we know:

To ensure the safety of attendees, the White House Correspondents' Association confirmed that the rescheduled dinner will feature significantly heightened security measures. The dinner has also been relocated to the Waldorf Astoria.

President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to attend the gala at the new venue after being rushed off the stage by his security team during the initial event.

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DOJ officials allowed to remain in prosecution of Correspondents Dinner shooting suspect
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DOJ officials allowed to remain in prosecution of Correspondents Dinner shooting suspect

A judge rejected a bid to disqualify top Justice Department officials from leading the prosecution of Cole Allen, the man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

The backstory:

The high-profile gala, originally scheduled for April, was abruptly canceled after a gunman charged through security at the Washington Hilton. The incident sent shockwaves through the capital, forcing organizers to call off the event and overhaul safety protocols.

The suspect involved in the April security breach, Cole Allen, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear back in court next month. Allen is accused of storming the dinner while armed and firing a shotgun at a Secret Service officer who tried to stop the attack. The officer was shot once in a bullet‑resistant vest and returned fire, but no one else was struck. 

He faces charges including attempting to kill President Donald Trump, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and multiple firearms counts. The attempted‑assassination charge alone carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the White House Correspondents' Association and previous reporting by FOX 5.

Washington, D.C.News