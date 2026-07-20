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The Brief A New Jersey woman died one week after she was involved in a pedestrian crash in D.C. A Maryland man was charged with DUI and leaving the scene. Additional charges are pending, according to D.C. Police.



A Maryland man was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene after D.C. police said he struck and killed a pedestrian in Southwest.

What we know:

U.S. Park Police responded to the intersection of 14th Street and Independence Avenue, Southwest on Sunday, July 5, around 9 p.m. for a reported crash.

Officers arrived to find a woman in the roadway suffering from serious injuries. She was transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

Police said the woman, identified as 79-year-old Virginia Voight of Palmyra, New Jersey, died from her injuries on Sunday, July 12.

Preliminarily, investigators determined that Voight was going eastbound along the north crosswalk at the intersection on a motorized mobility scooter.

At the same time, police said a white F-150 was headed westbound on Independence Avenue. When it turned right onto 14th Street, it allegedly struck Voight.

The driver, identified as Michael Wayne Mills, of Germantown, continued until a National Guard member intervened and detained him until officers arrived on the scene, police said.

Mills was arrested and charged with DUI and leaving after a crash, according to police. Additional charges are pending, according to officials.

Dig deeper:

According to charging documents, Mills admitted to having one alcoholic drink three hours prior to the crash, telling officers, "It was a Stella."

An officer noted that they could smell the alcohol coming from Mills' breath and person, and said a breath sample taken in the field yielded a result of a 0.1% blood alcohol level. However, another sample taken at a police station showed results of a .04% blood alcohol level.

The legal limit is .08%.

Arresting officers also noted that while giving a urine sample, Mills said, "I'll tell you what you'll find in there. Some Stella and some marijuana."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or by texting TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.