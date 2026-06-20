DC police chase ends in crash that kills moped driver; 3 arrested

The Brief A police chase ended in a deadly crash in Adams Morgan on Saturday. Police said the driver of the car drove into oncoming traffic before hitting a moped driver and a diplomat vehicle. The moped driver was killed, two people from the diplomat vehicle were hospitalized, and three people from the suspect's car were arrested.



A moped rider was killed after a police chase ended in a crash near the Taft Bridge Saturday, and several suspects are in custody.

What we know:

The chase started shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, when U.S. Park Police officers tried to pull over a driver on Rock Creek Parkway.

The driver took off, getting off the parkway on Connecticut Avenue. Police said the driver then crossed into oncoming traffic at the intersection of Connecticut and Kalorama Road NW, before crashing into a person on a moped and a diplomat vehicle.

Three people tried to run from the car after the crash, but officers quickly arrested them.

Paramedics pronounced the moped driver dead at the scene.

Two people inside the diplomat vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify any of the three suspects, or provide any information on the moped driver who died.

The U.S. Park Police is still investigating what caused the crash.