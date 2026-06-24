Taft Bridge rally demands justice for moped driver killed in police chase

The Brief Dozens of food delivery drivers and community members gathered Wednesday night on the Taft Memorial Bridge for a rally to demand justice for a moped driver killed during a weekend police chase. The victim, 46-year-old Nolberto Meza, was riding his moped on his way to deliver food Saturday night when the fatal crash occurred. Prosecutors dropped the initial charges against the fleeing driver and passenger due to insufficient evidence.



Dozens of food delivery drivers and community members gathered Wednesday night on the Taft Memorial Bridge for a rally to demand justice for a moped driver killed during a weekend police chase.

The victim, 46-year-old Nolberto Meza, was riding his moped on his way to deliver food Saturday night when the fatal crash occurred. Meza worked as a delivery driver to support his wife and children back in Venezuela.

READ MORE: US Park police chase ends in crash that kills moped driver; 3 arrested

What we know:

According to U.S. Park Police, officers were pursuing a driver who had allegedly fled a traffic stop. During the high-speed pursuit, the fleeing vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, striking and killing Meza.

In an extraordinary show of support, fellow delivery drivers parked their mopeds along the bridge in Meza's honor. Visibly emotional attendees brought flowers, candles and teddy bears to construct a small shrine at the site.

What they're saying:

"He had a beautiful family who he loved a lot, and he did not deserve to die like that," Meza’s niece said through a translator. "We’re seeking justice for him. We are the voice for him, and we want justice."

For Meza's family and rally organizers, that justice includes holding the Park Police accountable for their pursuit tactics.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy of Nolberto Meza's family.

Park Police previously operated under a much stricter chase policy. However, following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that broadened the policy, there have reportedly been more than a dozen high-speed Park Police chases resulting in at least nine crashes.

"Now you have the death of a person who’s here to earn [money] for their family working really hard, and it’s a consequence, because the police would rather chase them for a traffic stop or what have you, minor infraction, risking the lives of every person around them," Nadia Salazar, an organizer with Movimiento Migrante DC told FOX 5 D.C. on Wednesday.

Merawi Gerima, representing the D.C. Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, echoed demands for policy reform, criticizing the broader rules for allowing officers to engage in high-risk chases without facing consequences.

READ MORE: 2 men charged in deadly US Park Police chase released as case is dropped—for now

Dig deeper:

The driver of the fleeing vehicle initially faced a second-degree murder charge, and a passenger was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle during a crime of violence. However, prosecutors have since dropped those charges, stating they do not yet have enough evidence for a formal charging decision. Prosecutors noted they will make a final determination once the complete facts and evidence are in hand.

In a statement, the Park Police extended their "deepest condolences" to Meza's family, adding that "criminals who flee from law enforcement put innocent bystanders in danger."

What's next:

The Metropolitan Police Department will lead the criminal investigation into the crash, while the Park Police conduct an internal review.