Black bear spotted roaming around downtown Frederick

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The Brief A black bear was filmed wandering through downtown Frederick late Saturday night. It got close to a car of onlookers and walking along the sidewalk toward police. No injuries or damage have been reported.



A furry late-night shopper paid an unexpected visit to downtown Frederick this weekend, surprising locals with a midnight stroll.

What we know:

Video circulated online showing a black bear wandering the streets of downtown Frederick late Saturday night.

The bear appears to get very close to a vehicle full of onlookers before making its way down the sidewalk towards a barrage of police lights.

Molly's Meanderings, one of the businesses in the bear's path, said the shop was closed at the time and everyone was safe. "We think he may have been hoping to catch our summer sale!" the shop said in a Facebook post.

Police reportedly tracked the bear before leaving the area without incident.

Dig deeper:

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says that black bears are located primarily in Garrett, Allegany, Washington, and Fredrick counties.

If you encounter a bear, officials say to remain calm and leave the area. It is also illegal to feed bears in Maryland.