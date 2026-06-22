2 men charged in deadly US Park Police chase released as case is dropped—for now

The Brief Federal prosecutors have temporarily released two men connected to a deadly U.S. Park Police pursuit that killed 46-year-old moped rider Nolberto Meza, pausing the case while they gather more evidence. The U.S. Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges without prejudice on Wednesday, allowing them to refile the exact same case later. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office emphasized that the investigation remains active in a statement.



Federal prosecutors have temporarily released two men connected to a deadly U.S. Park Police pursuit that killed 46-year-old moped rider Nolberto Meza, pausing the case while they gather more evidence.

What we know:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges without prejudice on Wednesday, allowing them to refile the exact same case later.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office emphasized that the investigation remains active in a statement.

What they're saying:

"The office is not yet in receipt of all information needed to make a decision," it read. "Once the facts are clear and the evidence is in hand, we will make a charging decision."

Park Police extended their "deepest condolences" to Meza's family but declined further comment.

The backstory:

According to investigators, 24-year-old Tomas Anderson fled a traffic stop Saturday, leading Park Police on a high-speed chase along Connecticut Avenue. Anderson allegedly crossed the median and struck Meza, killing him, before crashing into a diplomatic vehicle and injuring an occupant.

Anderson was initially charged with second-degree murder, and his adult passenger was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle during a crime of violence. While police accounts detail the events, prosecutors note they currently lack sufficient evidence to move forward with any charges, including those related to fleeing the traffic stop.

The U.S. Park Police have launched an internal review to ensure officers complied with department procedures, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting. The fatal crash comes amid heightened scrutiny over the agency's pursuit rules, which were loosened nearly a year ago.

Strict chase restrictions had originally been put in place after two Park Police officers shot and killed unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar following a 2017 pursuit. However, last August, President Donald Trump signed an executive order broadening the agency's pursuit authority. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum praised the administration's rapid policy shift at the time,

"We got that rule changed in 24 hours because of President Trump’s leadership," Burgum said. "The next night they had so much fun. They pulled people over. They started to take off. They chased them. They stopped them."

Dig deeper:

Since that rollback, Park Police have logged more than a dozen high-speed pursuits and at least nine crashes, including one earlier this month involving a stolen vehicle that ended in the arrest of four juveniles, according to federal data.

The spike in incidents prompted two Democratic members of Congress to call for an investigation last September.