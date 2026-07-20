Serial gym thief racks up nearly 200 charges in Virginia theft spree: police

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The Brief Kumneger Ayalsew, 29, was arrested for allegedly stealing wallets, credit cards, and cash from unlocked vehicles outside gyms across Northern Virginia. Ayalsew now faces nearly 200 total criminal charges across Fairfax County and Falls Church. Ayalsew remains held at the Arlington County Detention Center on charges from Falls Church.



An Alexandria man is facing nearly 200 criminal charges following a months-long investigation into a serial theft operation targeting gym-goers across Northern Virginia.

What we know:

Kumneger Ayalsew, 29, was arrested on June 26 after detectives linked him to a string of vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud outside fitness centers in Fairfax County, Falls Church, and surrounding areas.

Investigators say Ayalsew targeted unlocked vehicles parked outside local gyms, stealing wallets, cash, credit cards, and other personal belongings dating back to at least April 2026.

Ayalsew then allegedly raced to nearby retailers to buy gift cards, often executing fraudulent transactions before victims even realized their belongings were missing.

The most recent Fairfax County incidents occurred at the following locations:

April 30: 5900 block of Trinity Parkway in Centreville

May 1: 1700 block of Business Center Drive in Reston

May 3: 8200 block of Greensboro Drive in McLean

June 22: 1700 block of Business Center Drive in Reston

June 23: 5900 block of Trinity Parkway in Centreville

Dig deeper:

The arrest recently added 32 new charges against Ayalsew in Fairfax County alone. He is currently facing nearly 200 related charges for similar crimes that previously occurred in Fairfax County and Falls Church.

What's next:

Ayalsew was released on his own recognizance for the Fairfax County charges on July 14. However, he remains in custody at the Arlington County Detention Center on separate charges filed by the Falls Church Police Department.

What you can do:

Police urge residents to follow these simple habits to keep their property safe:

Take valuables with you: Never leave wallets, purses, phones, or credit cards in your car—even in a gym bag.

Lock up every time: Always double-check that your doors are locked and windows are fully closed, even for brief workouts or quick errands.

Stow items early: If you must leave something in your car, hide it in the trunk before you arrive at your destination.