Falls Church police investigating deadly Diva Lounge shooting

City of Falls Church Police are investigating after a deadly shooting at the Diva Lounge on Wilson Boulevard overnight.

Police responded to the scene around 12:05 a.m., and discovered the body of a male victim.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the suspect ran away after shooting the victim – who has not been identified.

According to police, the witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 30s – with dark hair. They said he was wearing black shorts and a blue polo shirt at the time of the shooting.

Surveillance video from the scene was unavailable, according to police.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (703) 248-5165.

