Falls Church man used fake names on social media to lure minors, police say

article

A Falls Church man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly used a phony name on multiple social media accounts to lure minors into sex acts.

James Gregory, 21, was arrested on two felony charges of carnal knowledge and the use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He was arrested on Wednesday – and then released on bond.

Fairfax County police say they began investigating Gregory when a juvenile victim revealed having illegal sexual contact with Gregory to their parents.

Police are asking anyone who might have had contact with Gregory to call (703) 246-7800.