Falls Church man used fake names on social media to lure minors, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A Falls Church man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly used a phony name on multiple social media accounts to lure minors into sex acts.
James Gregory, 21, was arrested on two felony charges of carnal knowledge and the use of a communication device to solicit a minor.
He was arrested on Wednesday – and then released on bond.
Fairfax County police say they began investigating Gregory when a juvenile victim revealed having illegal sexual contact with Gregory to their parents.
Police are asking anyone who might have had contact with Gregory to call (703) 246-7800.