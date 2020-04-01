Falls Church man charged with sexual battery against children at a daycare

article

A Falls Church man is facing felony charges after allegedly inappropriately touched a child at an in-home daycare.

Fairfax County police say 50-year-old Santiago Alvarado Garcia had innappropriate contact with the child at Digna Alvarado Garcia Daycare.

The daycare was initially located at 7503 Parkwood Court, but has since moved to 2988 Monticello Drive.

According to police, Garcia is a general contractor who had lived in the home since it began operations.

They’re concerned that he may have victimized other children.

Police charged him with sexual battery against children.

If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, police would like to hear from them at (703) 246-7800, option 3.

