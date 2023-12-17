Fallen service members honored by 'Wreaths Across America' at Arlington National Cemetery for holidays

Tens of thousands of people came together Sunday morning to remember the fallen and honor those who have served the country.

It was all part of an annual wreath-laying ceremony happening at the Arlington National Cemetery. It was emotional for many families and volunteers involved.

The meaningful campaign to remember America's fallen heroes during the holiday season returned in full force Saturday morning.

Pam Stemple is a Gold Star Mother who made her way from Colorado to pay her respects and lay a wreath at the Arlington National Cemetery for the long-standing tradition of Wreaths Across America.

"I know more people here now than active duty members and it’s so personal to me because the American Gold Star mothers that I know have their kids here and I always swing by section 60 shoot a picture and say hi to them," Stemple said.

Even though the Gold Star mom showed up in Arlington to volunteer. Her own son, Sgt. First-class Tomas Avey, is buried in Colorado.

"Someone is doing it for me in Colorado because that’s what we do and when you can’t make it you know that someone is doing that for you wherever your loved one is and saying their name so they are not forgotten," she said.

Thirty-three years later and Wreaths Across America keeps growing. The non-profit helps family members and volunteers lay wreaths on the gravestones of those who have served our country — not only at Arlington National Cemetery but more than 2000 other locations across the U.S.

"Events like this within our communities are so important to bring us together, I tell people we need to live like it’s September the 12," said Karen Worcester, the Executive Director of Wreaths across America.

Volunteers milled around the graves, placing wreaths and reading the names of fallen soldiers.

For Sgt. First Class Gerald Sydnor, not only is the ceremony personal but also notes that those who gave the ultimate sacrifice should not be forgotten during the holiday season, especially our veterans.

"The educational component of it is for the younger generation to get an opportunity to see the sacrifices to learn about the different conflicts the people gave their lives for," said Syndor.