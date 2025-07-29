Fairfax man, volunteer EMT charged in child abuse case; investigators seek additional victims

The Brief Fairfax man faces charges after decades of alleged child abuse. Authorities say more victims may be out there. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.



A Fairfax County man with ties to several organizations across the D.C. region faces serious child sex abuse charges in an investigation that spans more than 20 years.

Volunteer charged

What we know:

Christopher Dudley, 46, is charged with eight counts of aggravated sexual battery and eight counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

Fairfax County Police say the investigation began July 15 after a report to Child Protective Services, in which one victim alleged repeated abuse. Detectives later identified three more victims, with incidents dating back to 2004.

Dudley has worked as a real estate agent, volunteered as an EMT with the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad, and served as a voice coach at St. Paul’s Parish in D.C. Until recently, he taught private lessons through his company, Dudley Vocals LLC. He also served two years with the Bailey’s Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department in Fairfax.

Christopher Dudley (FairfaxCountyPD)

Late Monday, BCC Rescue Squad released a statement calling the allegations "deeply concerning," and confirmed Dudley has been placed on involuntary administrative leave, suspended from all activities, and denied access to systems and facilities.

Investigators seek others

Fairfax County Police said Dudley remains in custody without bond. Montgomery County’s fire chief confirmed an internal review is underway.

Authorities believe more victims may be out there and are urging anyone with information to come forward.