Former Bethesda-Chevy Chase volunteer EMT arrested on child sex abuse charges

An EMT, voice coach and real estate agent is accused of having inappropriate contact with multiple minors dating back to 2004.

What we know:

Christopher Dudley, 46, of Fairfax, is charged with eight counts of aggravated sexual battery and eight counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

According to Fairfax County Police, Child Protective Services received a referral on July 15 that a child was inappropriately touched by an adult male.

Detectives said they then began an investigation and found that Dudley inappropriately touched the minor on numerous occasions. As the investigation progressed, three additional victims were identified, with the incidents dating back to 2004, according to police.

Dudley is currently working as a real estate agent and a volunteer emergency medical technician (EMT) with the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad (BCCRS) in Montgomery County.

Police said that he additionally worked as a voice coach at St. Paul’s Parish in Washington, DC, taught private voice coaching lessons under Dudley Vocals, LLC through 2024, and worked as a member of Bailey’s Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department in Fairfax County from December 2010 until October 2012.

Dudley was arrested July 24. He is being held at the Fairfax County Detention Center on no bond.

What they're saying:

Christopher Jennison, president of the BCCRS Board of Directors, sent Fox 5 a statement Monday evening, writing:

"The Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad (BCCRS) is aware of the recent arrest of Christopher Dudley by the Fairfax County Police Department.

"Mr. Dudley has been affiliated with BCCRS as a volunteer since 2002 and holds life membership status. He has not performed any duties on behalf of BCCRS since June 16, 2025, and does not currently hold any regular shifts or active assignments. Effective immediately, Mr. Dudley has been placed on involuntary administrative leave and is suspended from all BCCRS activities, including access to Squad systems and facilities.

"While BCCRS does not have further information regarding the charges, the nature of the allegations is deeply concerning. BCCRS is committed to the highest standards of professionalism, safety, and public trust. We are monitoring the situation closely and will take any additional actions deemed necessary.

"If you have any additional information or questions related to this matter, visit the Fairfax County Police Department page.

"We remain fully committed to serving our community with integrity and transparency."

Official statement:

What you can do:

Fairfax County Police Department detectives said that they would like to speak with anyone who may have information about this case, writing in a statement: "Those with information are asked to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option "4."

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web –Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to "Fairfax Co Crime Solvers." Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you."