Fairfax County principal failed to report suspect accused of sex crimes involving children, police say

A Fairfax County middle school principal is facing criminal charges for failing to report sex abuse allegations to the authorities.

According to police, Thoreau Middle School Principal Yusef Azimi was made aware of abuse involving former teacher Matthew Snell in October 2019.

They say Azimi declined to notify the police of Child Protective Services, however.

Azimi’s arrest arrived in the midst of what police described as an exhaustive investigation into former teacher Matthew Snell – who was charged last year for alleged sex crimes involving children.

Snell was arrested in 2019 when the authorities caught him in El Paso, allegedly trying to escape to Mexico.

Snell was a learning-disabilities teacher in Fairfax County.

Police began investigating after the victim’s parents discovered inappropriate text messages with Snell.

Azimi was charged and released after posting $3,000 bond.

