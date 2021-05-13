Fairfax County police say suspect posed as a lawyer to take money from immigrants she wasn’t licensed to help

Fairfax County police have arrested a woman who they say posed as a lawyer specializing in immigration matters who took money from clients for services she wasn’t licensed to perform.

Police began investigating when they discovered victims who’d paid money to Americanos for America Party Incorporated.

Detectives say Jasmine Moawad, 45, rented an office in the Tyson’s area to meet with her victims.

Fairfax County police – with help from Virginia State police and Prince William County police – arrested Moawad on Wednesday morning and charged her with two felony counts of larceny by false pretenses.

She has since been released on an $8,000 secured bond.

Fairfax County police hope other victims who paid for services from Americanos for America Party Incorporated, but never received the services they paid for.

Victims should call (703) 802-2750.

You can also submit tips by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tipsters are eligible for rewards ranging from $100 to $1,000 if the tips lead to arrests.