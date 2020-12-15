Virginia vape shop rewards program led cops to suspected credit card thief

A man suspected of stealing a credit card in Stafford County was caught after investigators used a phone number he provided for a Virginia vape shop’s rewards program, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeffrey Conley, 36, of Stafford has been charged with credit card theft, credit card fraud, identity theft with intent to defraud and obtaining goods by false pretenses.

According to the sheriff’s office, they began investigating when a credit card was stolen and used to make $522 in purchases.

Investigators tracked the charges until they arrived at a vape shop where they discovered that a phone number associated with a customer-rewards account had been used in conjunction with a purchase.

They traced the number to Conley’s home, but when they arrived with a search warrant, he ran away.

Deputies were able to catch him after a brief chase.

When they searched Conley’s home, the deputies reportedly found items that had been bought with the stolen card.

After his arrest, Conley was jailed without bond.

