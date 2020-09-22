Fairfax County police ID victim in deadly double shooting

Fairfax County police have identified a man who was killed in a deadly double shooting in Lorton Monday night.

Police say they found Leonard Brown, 37, of Alexandria dead and another male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene in the 9800 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton shortly before midnight.

By the time police had secured the scene early Tuesday morning, they were still working to develop a suspect.

Police indicated that they would provide additional details as their investigation proceeds.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (703) 246-7800, option 2.

