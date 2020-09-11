Cyber threat group hacks Fairfax County Public Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools confirmed Friday they were the victim of a ransomware attack.

The school district is now working with the FBI to determine the scope of the data breach.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Infosecurity Group says a cyber threat group called "Maze" carried out the attack and has published some of the data they claim to have taken.

FCPS is not saying how much or what kind of data was stolen, or whether any students or staff have been affected.