Woman shot and killed in Reston, police say

A woman was shot and killed Thursday morning in Reston, according to Fairfax County police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Fairfax County police are on the scene after the shooting Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive.

READ MORE: Off-duty police sergeant fatally shot man in Reston apartment building, police say

They’ve shut down the roadway while they investigate.

READ MORE: Child’s body recovered from Lake Audobon in Fairfax County

Police have not identified the woman, now have they released any suspect information.

Advertisement

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE