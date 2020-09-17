Woman shot and killed in Reston, police say
RESTON, Va. - A woman was shot and killed Thursday morning in Reston, according to Fairfax County police.
Fairfax County police are on the scene after the shooting Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive.
They’ve shut down the roadway while they investigate.
Police have not identified the woman, now have they released any suspect information.
