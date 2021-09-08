Fairfax County crews rescue person trapped under concrete
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - First responders in Fairfax County rescued a person who was trapped under concrete from a trench Wednesday.
Crews were called to the scene in the 10800 block of Fournier Drive in Burke just before 3 p.m. where officials say the person had become trapped underneath the concrete in the trench.
Fairfax County Parkway at Freds Oak Road was shut down in both directions as a helicopter arrived in the case that the victim needed to be taken by medivac to the hospital.
A technical rescue began to extricate the person and officials with Fire and Rescue announced that the victim was out around 4 p.m.
The person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
No additional information has been released at this time.