Fairfax County crews rescue person trapped under concrete

First responders in Fairfax County rescued a person who was trapped under concrete from a trench Wednesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Crews were called to the scene in the 10800 block of Fournier Drive in Burke just before 3 p.m. where officials say the person had become trapped underneath the concrete in the trench.

Fairfax County Parkway at Freds Oak Road was shut down in both directions as a helicopter arrived in the case that the victim needed to be taken by medivac to the hospital.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Maryland man says he spotted runaway zebras outside Upper Marlboro home

A technical rescue began to extricate the person and officials with Fire and Rescue announced that the victim was out around 4 p.m.

The person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

No additional information has been released at this time.