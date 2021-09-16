Fairfax County crews called to rescue people from stranded cars amid Northern Virginia flooding

Fairfax County crews were called to multiple scenes where cars had become stranded amid Thursday afternoon flooding in the D.C. area.

Flooding concentrated in the Fairfax County and city of Alexandria, as well as Arlington area late in the afternoon.

According to Fairfax County officials, they rescued people from their vehicles in the 5000 block of Terrell Street and the 6200 block of Rolling Road.

Although a vehicle was stuck in high water in the 3700 block of Prosperity Avenue, no one was in trapped in the vehicle.

Officials in Northern Virginia are warning drivers to "turn around, don’t drown."

