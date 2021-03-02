Fairfax County, Arlington schools welcome back more students as part of hybrid return to in-person learning

Thousands of students in northern Virginia are heading back to the classroom Tuesday as part of the region's phased hybrid return to in-person learning.

In Fairfax County, students in grades eight, nine and 12 will return for two full days of classroom instruction per week. Secondary public day programs will also return for twice a week in-person instruction. Fairfax County first welcomed some of the students back to the classroom last month.

In Arlington, pre-k through second graders headed back to school as part of phase two of the hybrid model. Student will report to the classroom twice a week for in-person learning.

Both school districts say strict safety and health protocols will be in place to minimize risks for all students and educators who participate in the in-person programs.