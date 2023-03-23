Fairfax Co. to release body cam video of man fatally shot by police outside Tysons Corner Center

Fairfax County Police are expected to release body camera video Thursday of a man fatally shot by police after he allegedly stole a pair of sunglasses from a store at Tysons Corner Center.

The shooting happened February 22 when two officers assigned to the mall were alerted to the alleged shoplifting incident involving a pair of designer sunglasses at the Nordstrom department store.

Police confronted the suspect, Timothy McCree Johnson, 37, of Washington D.C., as he exited the store.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a press conference last month that a foot chase continued outside the mall for about a quarter of a mile until Johnson ran into a heavily wooded area. Police later confirmed that no weapon was found.

Both officers fired their weapons, and Johnson was struck an unknown number of times, Davis said. He died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Davis said Johnson had a "significant violent criminal history." Neither officer was injured.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Johnson had no criminal record in Fairfax County, court records show. He did have assault and gun convictions against him in Maryland and the District of Columbia that went back 20 years.

The lawyer for Johnson’s family called the death "an execution" after seeing video of the shooting for the first time Wednesday.

Johnson’s family viewed the body camera video for the first time Wednesday at the invitation of police. The lawyer for the Johnson family called the death "an execution" after seeing video and said nothing in it shows anything to explain why officers would have reasonably feared for their lives when they opened fire.

"If the video would have exonerated the officer, we would have seen it already," attorney Carl Crews said. He called Johnson's death "an execution by a Fairfax County police officer."

"He could have been apprehended without a shot being fired," Crews said.

Johnson's mother, Melissa Johnson of Forestville, Maryland, spoke with reporters outside police headquarters Wednesday after having just watched the eight-minute body camera video. "No parent should have to view the killing of their child and then be asked to give remarks," she said. "However, here we are, and here I stand."

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano released the following statement regarding the footage showing Johnson’s death.

"I have seen and am devastated by the body-worn camera footage showing yet another death of a Black man at the hands of police. My heart grieves for the Johnsons, who lost a beloved family member over an incident involving a pair of sunglasses. Like many members of our community, I sincerely hope to see the day when police shootings are a thing of the past.

As the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney, it is my responsibility to proceed with a comprehensive and independent investigation of this incident, and that’s what I’ve been doing since the night of February 22nd. I expect to make a decision on how best to proceed in the coming weeks."

Police are expected to release the footage at 1 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.