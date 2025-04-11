FAA continues investigation after 2 planes clip wings at Reagan National Airport

The Brief FAA investigates after two planes clipped wings at Reagan National Airport, renewing safety concerns. Congress members onboard criticized FAA layoffs, while officials denied cuts to safety-critical positions. Incident adds to ongoing scrutiny following a deadly mid-air collision in January.



Safety at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is under renewed scrutiny following an incident Thursday where two planes clipped wings while taxiing.

FAA investigates wing collision at Reagan National Airport

What we know:

The collision involved American Eagle Flight 4522 to New York and Flight 5490 to South Carolina, with at least 70 passengers aboard each aircraft. Passengers reported feeling bumps and hearing a loud noise, with parts of a wing visible on the ground. No injuries were reported.

Several members of Congress were onboard, including Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who criticized recent FAA layoffs. "While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing. Thankfully, everyone is safe," he posted on X. "Just a reminder: Recent cuts to the FAA weaken our skies and public safety."

Renewed calls for enhanced safety measures at DCA

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy countered saying, "Glad to hear everyone on board is safe. But stop the fear mongering and let’s stick to the facts. No safety-critical positions at the FAA have been cut."

The incident has reignited calls for increased safety measures at DCA, with Virginia Sen. Mark Warner and other lawmakers demanding an investigation. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is investigating, and American Airlines confirmed both planes are out of service.

This latest event follows a series of safety concerns at the airport, including a deadly mid-air collision in January that claimed 67 lives.

