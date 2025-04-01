FAA employee charged after air traffic control tower altercation at Reagan National Airport: report
What we know:
WASHINGTON - A Federal Aviation Administration employee at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has been charged following a workplace altercation in the air traffic control tower, according to a report on FOX NEWS.
Damon Marsalis Gaines, 38, has been placed on administrative leave, according to the report. He faces assault and battery charges in connection with the incident.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed the news to Fox News Digital. The report also says that the FAA verified the incident and confirmed that the employee is on administrative leave during the investigation.
Details about what triggered the altercation remain unclear.
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has come under scrutiny following a series of aviation incidents.
Near-miss and kite strike incidents under investigation
On Jan. 29, an American Airlines plane collided with an Army helicopter, killing everyone onboard. Federal aviation officials are now investigating a near-miss between a commercial jet and military aircraft that occurred near the airport on Friday afternoon.
Additionally, on Saturday, a United Airlines plane reportedly struck a kite while attempting to land at DCA.
