Grenade found in Fairfax County shopping center
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities responded to a shopping center in Fairfax County to investigate the report of a grenade.
Officers arrived in the 8700 block of Richmond Highway in Woodlawn around 11:37 a.m., after receiving a report about a possible explosive device. According to officials, the area was cleared as a cautionary measure.
Officials determined the device was inactive. There is no apparent threat to the community.