Suspect photo released in murder of young mother in Prince George's County, second suspect remains at large

Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a young mother in Prince George's County.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has identified one of the two men wanted for the murder of a young mother outside a fast food restaurant in District Heights over the weekend. He has been identified as 22-year-old Raheem Hawkins-Boseman of Silver Spring.

Hawkins-Boseman is charged with first degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Jessica Somerville of Suitland. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Jessica Somerville, the 27-year-old Prince George's County woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning, was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, her brother told FOX 5. She was also the mother of a precious 6-year-old little girl named Jaci.

Related article

The surveillance video released by Prince George's County police shows Somerville's last moments alive.

Anyone who has information on Hawkins-Boseman’s whereabouts is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.