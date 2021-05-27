Even with loosened restrictions some COVID-19 rules at DC area pools remain in place

The weather may not be so summer like this Memorial Day weekend but that isn’t stopping the reopening of most pools around the D.C. area, this year.

Even with loosened restrictions, many pool operators are telling people about COVID-19 rules that they will still have to abide by.

READ MORE: DC families looking forward to return of some normal summertime activities

That includes keeping a mask on when not in the pool and social distancing, plus limited hours and capacity.

Pool operators at Franklin Farm in Herndon are implementing a hybrid operation, meaning one of their pools won’t have any restrictions but the other that is frequented by families with younger kids, will have a limited capacity.

According to Crishana Loritsch, community manager at Franklin Farm, pool visitors will have to keep their mask on when not in the pool including on the pool deck, the pool house and the bathroom. Families are allowed to bring guests and pool toys.

FOX 5 also came to know of a pool in Alexandria that has a new COVID-19 waiver which pool users will have to sign including risks like catching the virus.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5 was were also hearing reports about a lifeguard shortage in communities nationwide, however, it seems that’s not an immediate issue within the DMV or at the beaches in Delmarva.

Most communities are trying to ensure that there is a 1 lifeguard to 25 swimmers ratio to maintain water safety within community pools.

"You always have a concern that the team you placed last summer may not be returning," said Loritsch.

"But we were very fortunate in that the management leadership we had with our pool operators, they all returned so we were able to fully staff our pools without incident which honestly was a surprise to me."

According to, Sabeena Hickman with the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance in Alexandria, based on the company’s research, 70 percent of Americans plan to return to swimming pools.

READ MORE: Summer travel surge expected across DC region

Advertisement

Hickman acknowledged reports of a nations wide shortage for lifeguards. She said some factors that could lead to lifeguard shortages include a delay in the J-1 visa processing for overseas workers, travel restrictions and people continuing to rely on unemployment.



She said that some pools especially where there is a homeowner’s association involved, are offering incentives including paying higher wages.