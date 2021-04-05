DC families looking forward to return of some normal summertime activities

For a lot of parents, last summer was a challenge to say the least. The pandemic was raging, kids needed something to do, and summer staples, like pools, were closed.

"It was a huge bummer," mom Mimi Steinberg said of having the pool closed all last year. "We used to go almost every day after school."

"We did a lot of like indoor things," added Amelia Malcolm, a nanny who watches two young kids.

But things may be a little easier this time around.

"Indoor and outdoor public pools will be allowed at 50% capacity, and outdoor splash pads will be open," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday morning.

And as it turns out, the District isn’t alone.

Representatives of Montgomery, Prince William, and Prince George’s counties all told FOX 5 DC they plan to open pools this summer with limited capacity. That way, as a spokesperson for Prince George’s Department of Parks and Recreation put it, they can "promote physical distancing and a safe swimming experience for all."

The news was well-received by parents like Steinberg.

"I can’t wait for the pool to open. We’ll be there the first day it opens," she laughed.

The Steinberg family will have some other options in DC as well. Bowser announced Monday that restrictions would also be eased on recreation centers, libraries, and more beginning May 1.

