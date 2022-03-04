Escape from Ukraine: Former GWU basketball player speaks with FOX 5 about fleeing war-torn Ukraine

Maurice "Mo" Creek, an Oxon Hill, Maryland native, and former George Washington University basketball player joined FOX 5 Friday with his family to speak about his amazing escape from Ukraine as Russian forces invaded.

Creek escaped the war-torn country earlier this week after being stranded for days. He told FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey as the week went on – he feared he may be stuck in Ukraine for a long time.

The 31-year-old played for GWU and Indiana University in college and now plays professional basketball for MBC Mykolaiv in the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague.

Creek escaped in a vehicle with other evacuees, he told Chenevey. His was able to cross the border into Moldova on Monday with the family of an assistant coach from his MBC Mykolaiv team.

His mother Pammy described not being able to get in contact her son for extended periods as being, "gut-wrenching and horrifying." His father Mike was petrified. His parents said the story could be turned into a film.

Creek said that while he is glad to be safe, his thoughts are with his friends who remain in Ukraine.