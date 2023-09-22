Early voting begins in Virginia

Early voting has begun in Virginia.

Voters began casting their ballots Friday for this November's election that will determine the representatives elected to the state's House and Senate.

Dozens of early voting locations are open across the state. The last day to vote early, in person is November 4.

Here are Virginia Elections Important Dates to Remember:

- Sept 22: First day of early voting

- Oct. 16: Last day to register to vote a regular ballot

- Oct 27: Last day to request an absentee ballot

- Nov 4: Last day to vote early, in person

- Nov 7 Election Day - Polls open 6am-7pm

- Last day to postmark a mail-in ballot

- Last day to drop off your absentee ballot at your registrar's office or polling location by 7pm

More information can be found online at Virginia Department of Elections.