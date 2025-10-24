Early morning 3-alarm fire tears through Loudoun County townhomes
STERLING, Va. - An early morning three-alarm fire spread through several townhomes in Loudoun County Friday.
Authorities say the blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 20000 block of Riptide Square in Sterling.
Crews say two townhomes were engulfed in flames and a third was damaged.
Officials say residents int he neighborhood may experience intermittent utility service disruptions Friday as repairs are made. traffic delays are also likely.
Investigators have not yet determined a cause. No injuries were reported.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.