The Brief A 3-alarm fire broke out around 4 a.m. in Sterling’s Riptide Square. Two townhomes were engulfed and a third was damaged. No injuries reported, but utility outages and traffic delays are expected.



An early morning three-alarm fire spread through several townhomes in Loudoun County Friday.

Authorities say the blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 20000 block of Riptide Square in Sterling.

Crews say two townhomes were engulfed in flames and a third was damaged.

Officials say residents int he neighborhood may experience intermittent utility service disruptions Friday as repairs are made. traffic delays are also likely.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause. No injuries were reported.

Early morning 3-alarm fire tears through Loudoun County townhomes (Loudoun County Fire and Rescue)