Drunken school bus driver charged with DWI after crash with DCPS students

A D.C. Public Schools bus driver was under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a school bus carrying a group of elementary school students and their teachers.

According to Fairfax County police, the bus driver picked up students from Ben Murch Elementary School from a field trip at Cox Farms in Centreville, Virginia.

While driving drunk, the police said he crashed the school bus and kept driving.

Teachers on the bus had to force the man to stop driving.

DCPS Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee released a statement on the matter, thanking Murch Elementary teachers and staff who ensured the students' safety on their field trip.

"All children were evaluated by emergency medical services following the incident and there are no injuries reported," he wrote. "We appreciate the support of Fairfax County law enforcement, who are welcoming students at a nearby training facility as they await transportation back to the school. We will do a thorough review of our transportation vendors to ensure that student safety is always prioritized. We are incredibly thankful that no one sustained injuries during this frightening incident."



The bus driver was arrested by Fairfax County police and faces multiple counts of commercial DWI with child endangerment.

