School bus crash in Charles County leaves several seriously injured

Two Charles County school buses were involved in two separate crashes on Thursday afternoon.

According to Charles County Public Schools officials, the first incident happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains.

Seven students were onboard, but no injuries were reported. CCPS staffers went to the scene to assist the students.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office reported four additional vehicles were involved in the crash. Several of the occupants in these vehicles were transported by ambulance with serious injuries, and one person was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Then, around 2:45 p.m. another bus taking students home from school crashed on U.S. 301 in Waldorf near the area of Substation Road and the JSB Apartments.

Authorities said there were 17 Thomas Stone High School students on board at the time.

All students on board and the bus driver were evaluated for injuries by EMS, and a small number of students reported minor injuries.

All students were either released to their parent/guardian at the scene or transported home on the bus after it was cleared to resume its route.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating both crashes.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.




