Driver robbed by would-be carjacker armed with screwdriver in Arlington: police

Police in Arlington say a would-be carjacker armed with a screwdriver was taken into custody after he stole a driver’s car keys and wallet, then tried to steal his vehicle.

Authorities said the incident was reported on December 16 just before 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of N. Quinn Street while the driver was walking to his car.

Officers say the juvenile male suspect approached the driver and began making threatening statements toward him before attempting to strike the victim with a screwdriver.

They say the suspect stole the victim’s car keys and wallet and tried to tamper with the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Officers say they canvassed the area and took the suspect into custody at N. Quinn Street and Langston Boulevard. They say the victim’s wallet and a screwdriver were recovered from the suspect.

The victim declined medical attention. Officials say petitions for the suspect were sought for carjacking, robbery and attempted malicious wounding.