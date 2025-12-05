DC weather: Snow across parts of region Friday morning prompts school delays, disrupts commute

The Brief Snow Friday morning delayed or closed many schools across the DMV. Hazardous roads made for a messy commute. Highs near 34 with bitter cold lasting into next week.



Snow is falling across parts of the Washington, D.C., area early Friday, prompting many school districts to delay or close and leaving drivers with a messy morning commute.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Friday will be the coldest day of the season so far, with morning temperatures in the 30s that feel more like the 20s. She says no warm-up is expected, with highs holding in the upper 20s to low 30s across the DMV.

School closings, delays in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Friday, December 5

By the numbers:

Futurecast radar shows snow spreading during the 7 and 8 a.m. hours and tapering by 9 a.m. Any lingering flakes should clear by midday. The afternoon will be mostly dry, with cloudy skies and extreme cold.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible south of the District and in parts of central, eastern and western Virginia. Closer to Washington, D.C. and areas north and west, accumulations may be limited to a coating or an inch.

Big picture view:

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Friday for portions of central, northwestern and western Virginia, along with eastern West Virginia.

The National Weather Service says snow and cold temperatures could create slippery roads, with hazardous travel possible throughout the morning drive.

Numerous school districts across the region were forced to close or delay opening times Friday morning because of the deteriorating road conditions.

Timeline: Here's how much snow could fall across DC, Maryland, Virginia this morning?

What's next:

Highs will stay near 34 degrees on Friday. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s with light winds.

Cold air remains in the forecast through the weekend and into next week, with possible flurries late Sunday. The chill continues Monday and Tuesday, with the next chance of precipitation Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

