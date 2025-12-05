Timeline: Here's how much snow could fall across DC, Maryland, Virginia this morning?

The Brief There will be some snowfall in the DMV Friday morning. Snow showers are expected to arrive beginning overnight and continue through the morning commute.



Some snowfall is expected in the D.C. region Friday morning.

Snow showers are expected to arrive beginning overnight and continue through the morning commute, especially south of the District.

Timeline:

Here's a breakdown of what we expect to see through the morning hours across the DMV:

2 a.m.- 4 a.m.: Snow starts falling in our southern zones. We expect the highest accumulations to be across Central Virginia, stretching east through the Northern Neck. 1-3 inches (isolated 4-inch amounts) are possible in these regions.

4 a.m. - 6 a.m.: Snow starts falling in Washington, D.C. It will likely be light, flaky snow. It will lay more on grassy and untreated surfaces initially.

6 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Most computer models agree that the bulk of D.C.'s accumulation will come in this timeframe. Expect to slow, or slower than a normal morning commute. We're not expecting particularly high totals around the immediate D.C. area though. Most models are around showing a little over 1 inch for Washington. Snowfall will struggle the farther north you go.

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.: The event is expected to wrap up for the vast majority of our region, with just some lingering snow flurries.

In the afternoon hours, conditions are expected to be drier, but on the cloudier side and very cold.

Parts of our region will not make it above freezing all day. Dress accordingly!

Take caution:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday for parts of central and Western Virginia and southeastern West Virginia.

The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation and ice could make roads slippery Friday morning in areas under the advisory.

What's next:

So if we miss out on Friday’s threat of winter weather, are there anymore threats heading our way?

The cold air that has been in place since the Thanksgiving holiday looks like it is sticking around for the foreseeable future.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas say models do remain quite active with the pattern as well.

While there are no clear, impactful snow threats beyond Friday’s rather doubtful chance showing up in the models at this stage, several do hint at the potential for some clipper systems to impact the region next week.

It is always difficult to nail down a snow threat in the extended range though, as jetstream interaction is so key, and weather models are constantly shifting it in the extended range.

FOX 5 will continue to keep you updated as new threats emerge.

With a cold and active pattern though, we do anticipate that at some point next week, we will likely have another shot at some wintery weather passing by the D.C. region.

Stay with FOX 5 for your latest weather updates!