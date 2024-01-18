Expand / Collapse search

Driver crashes into Hallmark Store in Montgomery County

Germantown
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Police continue to investigate a driver accidentally hitting the accelerator instead of the brake and crashing into a Hallmark Store in Montgomery County.

Officials responded to the Hallmark Store at Milestone Center, 21030 Frederick Rd Ste A, in Germantown, on Wednesday, January 17, at approximately 1:14 p.m., for the report of a collision where a car ran into a building.

According to officials, the crash was not intentional. The driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake and crashed into the store. 

One patient was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on the amount of damage to the building or any arrests. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information. 

