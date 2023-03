Authorities say a man is dead after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision in Prince George's County.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Pennsylvania Avenue and Spaulding Avenue in the Suitland area.

The driver of a second vehicle was not injured. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.