Driver going 134 mph stopped, cited in Manassas: police

Prince William County police stopped and cited a 19-year-old Manassas man they say was driving nearly 80 miles over the speed limit.

Authorities posted an image of the citation Monday at noon.

Driver going 134 mph stopped, cited in Prince William County: police (Prince William County Police Department / @PWCPolice)

The driver was stopped along Prince William Parkway near Sudley Manor Road in Manassas going 134 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver is expected to appear in court to face reckless driving charges.

No injuries were reported.