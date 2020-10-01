Driver charged after Bay Bridge 'burnouts' caught on video, authorities say

Authorities have charged a man they say was caught on video doing "burnouts" on the Bay Bridge over the weekend.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police identified 22-year-old Gary Ray Montague Jr. of Dumfries, Va. as the suspected driver.

In the video posted to social media, officials say Montague Jr. could be seen driving recklessly on the westbound span of the heavily trafficked bridge.

Montague Jr., who has yet to be taken into custody, has been charged with four counts of disorderly conduct and 23 traffic violations. Traffic charges include reckless driving, willfully damaging a highway and driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding.

Police in Ocean City conducted mass arrests over the weekend during a popular car rally. Authorities have not indicated whether they believe Montague Jr. was connected in any way to the event.